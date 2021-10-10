After losing the second T20I game against Australia by four wickets, the Indian women's cricket team is all set to lock horns with the same opponent in the third T20I match. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at how things panned out for both sides in the second T20I match. So the second game had Australia winning the toss and electing to bowl first. AUS-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I, 2021: Hosts Win Low-Scoring Clash To Take Unassailable Lead in Multi-format Series.

After an early departure of the top three batters, Harmanpreet Kaur attempted tried to steady the innings. But wickets kept falling from the other end, but Pooja Vastrakar made the highest contribution with 37 runs. In the end, India could only score 118 runs. The total seemed to be quite an easy one for the home team and they won the game with five balls to spare. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the match below:

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I 2021, Match Time and Venue

The third T20I match India Women and Australia Women will be played at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast on October 10, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 13:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the series in India and fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I 2021 Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I live-action on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the India Women vs Australia Women. JioTV will also provide streaming for its users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2021 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).