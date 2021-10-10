Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again! He scored the 112th goal for Portugal against Qatar in the international friendly match that happened last night. With his early strike at the 37th minute of the match, Ronaldo scripted many records. Post winning the match 3-0, Ronaldo took to social media and posted a few pictures of his outing against Qatar. In the caption, CR7 also wrote that he was proud to don Portugal colours. He was also happy with the fact that the team passes one more test together. Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts Insane Records After Scoring for Portugal in International Friendly Against Qatar.

In the caption CR7 also mentioned that he sets his eyes on the FIFA World Cup 2022 and is all set to play the qualifiers. "One more test, we follow together in the ambition, in the dream and in the immovable path that we have set: to be present in the historic World Cup in Qatar in 2022," read a part of the caption. Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Sergio Ramos and gets his 181st cap to become the most capped European International ever. Even the official account of Manchester United hailed CR7 for the goal netted by him. Now check out the post by CR7 below:

Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal:

WHAT A GOAL by Cristiano Ronaldo. Absolute World Class 🔥😳pic.twitter.com/D8up2nkaco — RonaldoFan7 (@ManUtdRonaldo7) October 9, 2021

Portugal will next play against Lexumberg on October 13, 2021, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Portugal will heavily rely on the services of CR7 in the upcoming games.

