Dubai [UAE], November 7 (ANI): England opener Jason Roy's extent and nature of injury will be revealed on Monday ahead of the knockouts of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Roy on Saturday limped off the field with an injury during England's last Group 1 game against South Africa.

"Jason Roy will be going for a scan later and we will have further news on his injury and the outcome of his scan tomorrow," an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) spokesperson told ANI.

Chasing the target of 190 against South Africa in Sharjah, Roy pulled up a few strides into a single, struggling with an apparent issue with his left leg in the fifth over. While he limped through the run, he could go no further.

He was in evident agony in the middle, unable to walk on his own, and seemed emotional when he was helped off the field by the physio and his teammates. He was replaced in the middle by Moeen Ali.

This is England's second big injury concern of the tournament after bowler Tymal Mills was ruled out of the campaign with a thigh strain. (ANI)

