New Zealand and Afghanistan had a face-off with each other at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the T20 World Cup 2021. In the end, New Zealand walks away with the win and with this, the chances of India making it into the semi-finals go into the dumps. From Group 2 we shall have Pakistan making way into the semi-finals along with Pakistan who will play against Scotland in a while. In this article, we shall have a look at the stats of the match, but before that let's have a look at how the match panned out to be for both sides. Afghanistan vs New Zealand Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40.

The match between New Zealand and Afghanistan turned out to be a low-scoring encounter. After winning the toss, Afghanistan opted to bat. Early wickets rattled team Afghanistan it but it was Najibullah Zadran who displayed nerves of steel amid the chaos. He scored 73 runs amid the chaos. But none of the others stayed at the pitch for a long time. The team scored 124 runs. This total proved to be a cakewalk for the team despite the fact that they lost a couple of wickets. Now, take a look at the stat highlights of the game below.

#New Zealand qualified for T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals.

#Najibullah Zadran becomes the highest scorer of the team after he scored 73 runs.

#Rashid Khan scalped 400 wickets in the T20 games.

New Zealand will now play against England in the semi-finals on November 9, 2021. India will have a game more to play against Scotland but that match will be no less than a dead rubber.

