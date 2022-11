Sydney [Australia], November 6 (ANI): In a shocking turn of events, Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested in Sydney over alleged charges of rape on Sunday morning.

As per reports, the arrest was made from the team hotel in Sydney's central business district in connection with an alleged sexual abuse complaint of a 29-year-old woman.

The sexual assault was reported at a property in Rose Bay earlier in the week

"The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of November 2, 2022. As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay yesterday. Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, shortly before 1 am today (Sunday, November 6, 2022)," said a New South Wales police statement as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"He was taken to Sydney City Police Station and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The Sri Lankan national was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court via AVL [audio visual links] today," the statement further said.

Due to a hamstring injury, Gunathilaka was forced to withdraw from the T20 World Cup in the preliminary round. He was replaced in the lineup, but he stayed in Australia with the team. Since making his debut in November 2015, he has played for Sri Lanka in eight Tests, 47 ODIs, and 46 T20Is.

After losing to England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in their final group match, Sri Lanka crashed out of the tournament on Sunday. (ANI)

