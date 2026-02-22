The stage is set for a blockbuster clash as defending champions India take on South Africa on 22 February 2026, in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The highly anticipated fixture, a rematch of the 2024 final, will unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With both teams entering the contest on the back of unblemished group-stage campaigns, cricket fans worldwide are eager to catch every ball of this high-stakes encounter. India Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Against South Africa: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs SA Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

How To Watch IND vs SA, T20 WC 2026 Super 8?

Fans looking to follow the action have comprehensive broadcast and digital streaming options available. While international viewers can access free streaming via specific platforms in select regions, broadcasting rights within the host nation are strictly regulated.

Television Broadcast (India): The match will be televised live across the Star Sports Network, featuring coverage and commentary in multiple regional languages.

Live Streaming (India): Digital viewers can stream the fixture live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Global Streaming: For fans in select territories without a designated regional broadcaster, the match is available to stream for free on the ICC.tv platform. Meanwhile, viewers in the US can catch the action on Willow TV, and Sky Sports holds the exclusive broadcast rights in the UK. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match. Match Fact Category Details Match India vs South Africa (Super 8, Match 43) Tournament ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Date Sunday, 22 February 2026 Start Time 7:00 pm IST (Toss at 6:30 pm IST) Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Live Telecast (India) Star Sports Network Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar (App and Website)

India vs South Africa Match Preview

Both India and South Africa boast perfect 4–0 records from their respective group stages. The Men in Blue secured their Super 8 spot with a string of dominant performances, concluding their group run with a 17-run victory over the Netherlands. However, the Indian camp has acknowledged that their batting unit will need to improve its returns against spin, an area that has proved somewhat challenging on the tournament's varied surfaces thus far.

South Africa arrive with strong momentum and a crucial geographical advantage. The Proteas have already played three of their four group matches at the Ahmedabad venue, gaining valuable familiarity with the pitch conditions. Their campaign included a thrilling double Super Over victory against Afghanistan, proving their composure in high-pressure situations.

