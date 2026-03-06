Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): India pulled off a close victory over England in the semi-final clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday and entered the final for the second consecutive time.

It was a run-fest in Mumbai as India won the match by just seven runs despite making 253 runs while batting first. An aggregate of 499 runs was recorded in the match, which is the second highest ever in Men's T20Is after 517 runs, which was made during a T20I match between South Africa and West Indies at the Centurion in 2023.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

The third and fourth-highest match aggregates also involve India. The third-highest was against New Zealand, where 496 runs were made. It was played in Thiruvananthapuram just before this tournament started. The fourth-highest match aggregate is 488 runs, which was between India and West Indies, during a bilateral T20I series in Lauderhill in 2016.

India were asked to bat first and posted a mammoth total of 253 runs for the two-time champions in the knockout fixture.

Also Read | India Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Final; Jacob Bethell's 105 Goes In Vain As England Suffer Narrow Loss in Semi-Final.

Sanju Samson made 89 runs with the help of eight fours and seven sixes. Shivam Dube (43 off 25 balls) and Ishan Kishan (39 off just 18 balls) helped him from the other end.

Tilak Varma (21 off 7 balls) and Hardik Pandya's (27 off 12 balls) quick knocks at the end helped India post the biggest total in a T20 World Cup knockout match. Will Jacks and Adil Rashid took a couple of wickets each for England, while Jofra Archer grabbed the crucial wicket of Varma.

In response, Jacob Bethell's maiden T20I ton kept England alive in the game for most of the time, but the Three Lions failed to reach the total by seven runs.

The match witnessed 34 sixes, which is the most in a T20 World Cup match. Earlier, the record was 31 sixes, which was made during the match between Zimbabwe and the West Indies in this tournament.

Overall, 73 boundaries were hit in the match, including 39 fours and 34 sixes, which is the most in a T20 World Cup match, well clear of the next best -- 61 between England and South Africa at this venue in 2016.

Now, India will face New Zealand in the final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)