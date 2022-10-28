Sydney, Oct 28 (PTI) Medium pacer Asitha Fernando has been added to the Sri Lankan squad for the T20 World Cup as a replacement for injured Binura Fernando.

Binura sustained a left hamstring injury during their seven-wicket loss to Australia at Perth on Tuesday.

The replacement was approved by the six-member event technical committee of the T20 World Cup, the ICC said in a statement.

"He will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia," ICC said.

The 25-year-old Asitha has played three T20Is and the last one against India during their triumphant Asia Cup campaign in UAE.

Sri Lanka, who have two points from two matches, will face New Zealand here on Saturday.

