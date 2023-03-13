Johannesburg [South Africa], March 13 (ANI): South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has replaced an injured Keshav Maharaj for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, starting from March 16 onwards.

The latter had injured himself while celebrating Kyle Mayers' wicket during the West Indies second innings in the second Test at home. Proteas won the Test series 2-0.

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against West Indies due to a side strain. Wayne Parnell has been named as his replacement.

The Proteas all-rounder suffered a grade one side strain during the second Test against West Indies. He had experienced discomfort during the Test and scans later confirmed the strain.

Parnell, who has 98 ODI wickets at an average of 30.4, replaces Mulder in the South Africa squad. In other news,

ODI Squad for the first and second ODI:

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo,Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

ODI Squad for the third ODI:

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

Fixtures for the ODI series:

16 March: 1st ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)

18 March: 2nd ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)

21 March: 3rd ODI at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom. (ANI)

