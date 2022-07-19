Taipei, Jul 19 (PTI) India's mixed pairing of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar breezed past Svetlana Zilberman and Misha Zilberman to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the Taipei Open Super 300 tournament here on Tuesday.

The world number 47 duo, who won the Syed Modi International Super 300 earlier this year, had it easy against its 95-ranked Israeli rivals on way to a 21-15 21-8 victory in a battle lasting just 26 minutes.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, who was seeded fourth in the women's singles, pulled out of the event while her husband Parupalli Kashyap will open his campaign against local challenger Chi Yu Jen.

Two other Indians in fray -- S Sankar Muthuswamy Subramanian and Keyura Mopati -- lost out in their respective qualifying rounds.

Subramanian stretched Jhuo-Fu Liao of Chinese Taipei before going down 17-21 23-21 17-21 in a battle lasting more than an hour.

Keyura on the other hand lost to Indonesia's Koman Ayu Cahya Dewi 13-21 14-21 in a lop-sided battle.

