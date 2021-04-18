New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday congratulated Mirabai Chanu after she set a new world record in Clean and Jerk as she lifted 119 kg at Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent to cross the old mark of 118 kg.

Mirabai also created a new national record as she lifted a total of 205 kg (86 kg snatch + 119 kg Clean and Jerk) which also won her the bronze medal at the showpiece event.

Taking to Twitter Rijiju wrote, "In her first international competition in more than a year, @mirabai_chanu makes a new national record of 205 kgs at the Asian Championships and won bronze medal. Her perfect clean and jerk lift of 119 kg is a new world record! Target Olympic Podium Mirabai!"

The weightlifter replied to the minister and thanked him for providing the best facilities and support.

"Thank you so much @KirenRijiju for providing us best facilities and all kind of support," Mirabai replied on Rijiju's tweet.

On Saturday, Rijiju announced that he tested positive for the virus and kept himself under self-isolation.

"After getting a repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive. I'm taking the advice of the doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine, and get themselves tested. I'm physically fit and fine," he had tweeted. (ANI)

