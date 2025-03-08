New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh interacted with Olympian badminton star Saina Nehwal and extended his heartfelt congratulations to her for her contributions to Indian sports.

Expressing his admiration for Nehwal, Chugh acknowledged her impact on inspiring millions of young girls across the country.

"I salute your work. Today is Women's Day, I am proud that I am talking to such a daughter of the country, such a woman who has inspired 70 crore daughters of the country... Many, many congratulations to you on Women's Day today...," Chugh said in a conversation with Nehwal over a video call.

Hailing from Haryana, the 33-year-old shuttler caught everyone's attention after winning the BWF World Junior Championships in 2008, early in her career.

In the same year, she went on to make her first Olympic appearance but had to wait for another four years to bag a medal in the Summer Games.

In 2008, she became the first Indian woman to reach the Olympic quarter-finals. She defeated, then-world number five Wang Chen of Hong Kong but lost to Indonesia's Maria Kristin Yulianti.In 2009, Saina became the first Indian to win a BWF Super Series event.

Her remarkable efforts were recognised as she was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2009 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2010.

The shuttler has had a phenomenal career for India, transforming the sport in the country. Saina represented India in several premier badminton competitions, winning various trophies and medals. She is also the only female Indian player to hold the world No.1 ranking in the sport.

Saina has played a significant role in inspiring thousands of athletes and youth in the country to strive for success.

Meanwhile, former badminton player Trupti Murgunde emphasized the importance of recognizing and celebrating women beyond just a single day in the year.

"I would love to wish all the wonderful women out there a very happy Women's Day. This is not the only day we should celebrate women. Each and every single day in a year should be celebrated as a Women's Day," Murgunde told ANI.

Highlighting the achievements of women across various fields, she added, "Now, women have entered every field, right from the moon to the earth. We have always proven ourselves in every sector, whether it be from Mission Mangal or being a housewife." (ANI)

