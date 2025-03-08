In a bit of a worrisome development for Indian cricket fans, Virat Kohli has reportedly suffered a knee injury ahead of the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue reached their third consecutive ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final after beating Australia, a win orchestrated by Virat Kohli who struck 84 runs and continued his good form in the competition. Fans, especially those of the India national cricket team would have expected another masterclass from the star batter and amidst this comes this report of his injury in training. For the record, Virat Kohli had missed an ODI against England due to a knee injury he suffered a day before the match. Will Rohit Sharma Retire After ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Team India Vice-Captain Shubman Gill Opens Up on Speculations Ahead of IND vs NZ Final.

According to a report in Geo News, the right-hander was hit near his knee by a delivery from a fast bowler and he was immediately attended to by the physio and staff who applied spray and also bandaged the area. The report also states that Virat Kohli continued to remain on the ground and watched the practice session. Later, it was also reported that the Indian coaching staff provided an update on Virat Kohli's injury, stating that the player will be competing in the final. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Dubai.

India had bested New Zealand by 44 runs the last time these two teams squared off in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, at the same venue where the final will take place. After being put to bat first, Rohit Sharma and his men were restricted to 249/9 in 50 overs and it was a stellar bowling effort led by Varun Chakaravarthy which saw the Men in Blue outplay the Black Caps. There also have been talks of Rohit Sharma retiring post the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and vice-captain Shubman Gill played down the speculations, adding that nothing of this short has been discussed in the team.

