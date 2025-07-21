Chester-le-Street (UK), Jul 21 (PTI) Coming off a mediocre outing thanks to their injudicious shot selection in the testing conditions at Lord's, India will have their task cut out when they face a rejuvenated England in the series-deciding third Women's ODI here on Tuesday.

Visiting India produced a fine display with the bat to win the first match by four wickets but came a cropper in a rain-curtailed game in the British capital on Saturday to leave the three-match series evenly poised at 1-1 heading into the final ODI.

Also Read | Darwin Nunez Nets Hat-Trick in Liverpool's 5-0 Win Over Stoke City: Florian Wirtz Debuts in Closed-Door Friendly (Watch Video).

The series holds significance for both teams as the World Cup is scheduled to start in two months' time. The marquee 50-over women's tournament kickstarts on September 30, with five cities across Sri Lanka and India playing host.

India came into the second game with their nose ahead and were expected to grab the series due to their all-round strength and form of some big players.

Also Read | Pakistan Hockey Federation Tells FIH It Is Not Willing To Send Team to India for Asia Cup 2025.

However, poor shot selection and an inability to adapt to the conditions spoiled their plans as they struggled to 143 for eight batting first in a 29-overs-a-side contest.

The bowlers, too, failed as England's top-order batters completed an easy chase with plenty of overs to spare.

Now, coming into the decider, India suddenly have a lot to ponder over.

Except for vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, their batters were found wanting against the likes of Sophie Ecclestone, Em Arlott and Linsey Smith at Lord's and the bowling also failed to live up to the expectations.

With the accurate Ecclestone leading the way, the India batters struggled against the spinners especially, and they will certainly hope for a much better outing against the slow bowlers at Chester-le-Street.

India bat long but for the visitors to win the game and the series, they will need at least a couple of players from among Mandhana, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, and Harleen Deol to play big knocks with Richa Ghosh and Deepti providing them support lower down the order.

The team will be looking for early breakthroughs from the pacers before the spinners get into the act.

As far as England are concerned, they are in a much better space then they were after the series-opener and the likes of Ecclestone and Arlott would look to do an encore with the ball.

The batters such as Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont with captain Nat Sciver Brunt would also be wanting to contribute handsomely to the team's cause.

Adding some spice would a hint of tension that was visible in the second game.

The Harmanpreet-led side had appealed for obstruction of the field by Tammy Beaumont after Jemimah threw the ball at the striker's end.

The Indians believed that the batter deliberately blocked the throw, but the third umpire concluded that it was not out after taking a good look at the replays causing a fair bit of disappointment in the visiting camp.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

England squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith.

Match starts at 5:30pm IST.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)