A deja vu moment was witnessed during the ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. During the fifth over of the match, Deepti Sharma bowled a fuller delivery to Tammy Beaumont. Jemimah Rodrigues at short midwicket grabbed the ball and gave it straight towards the wicketkeeper. Tammy Beaumont, who was hoping to grab a quick single, decided to return to the crease. In the process, she placed her left foot inside the crease, while with the right one, she appeared to have attempted to kick the ball. The Women in Blue appealed for attempt to obstruct the field, but the verdict came not out. Interestingly, a similar incident occurred in Lord's in 2022 when India women were facing England Women in Jhulan Goswami's farewell match. That time too, the bowler was Deepti Sharma. Comedy of Errors! Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah Have Massive Mix-Up During Running, Former Ends Up Getting Run-Out During BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Alleged Obstruction of Field by Tamsin Beaumont:

It wouldn't be England vs India at Lord's without drama! An obstructing the field appeal against Tammy Beaumont, with Deepti Sharma bowling, reignited old memories 🔥 Was it a fair call? 🤔#EngvsInd pic.twitter.com/j4XKA9QrdS — FanCode (@FanCode) July 20, 2025

