The England women's national cricket team secured a clinical eight-wicket win over the India women's national cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match series at iconic Lord's. This victory has helped the England women to level the three-match ODI series 1-1. Talking about the contest, it rained heavily earlier; as a result, the match was reduced to 29 overs per side. Batting first, India crawled to 143/8 in 29 overs. Opener Smriti Mandhana played a fighting knock of 42 runs, and all-rounder Deepti Sharma chipped in with 30 runs. With the ball, Sophie Ecclestone bagged three wickets. While chasing, England was in complete control. However, there was a slight interruption of rain, which wasn't threatening. Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones played a match-winning knock of 46 runs that helped the hosts register a commanding win. Sophie Ecclestone was adjudged Player of the Match. India’s Pratika Rawal, England Cricket Team Fined for Breaching ICC’s Code of Conduct After 1st ODI.

England Win the 2nd ODI by 8 Wickets (DLS) at Lord’s

England win the 2nd ODI by 8 wickets (DLS) in Lord's and level the series 1⃣-1⃣#TeamIndia will aim to clinch a win in the decider in Chester-le-Street 🏟️ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ZeObbnYqoK#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Jed0g4EP0n — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)