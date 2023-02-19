New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Team India players paid a visit to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya after securing a win against Australia on the third day of the second Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on its Twitter handle that showed the players visiting the museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers.

In the video, players can be seen being felicitated before entering the museum.

"Exploring the rich legacy of India's Prime Ministers, who rebuilt the nation post Independence. #TeamIndia had an immersive experience at the fascinating @PMSangrahalaya, which celebrates and showcases the journey of India," BCCI tweeted.

The apex cricket board also shared pictures of the payers roaming in the museum.

"TeamIndia visited the captivating @PMSangrahalaya, a unique museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India, illustrating the journey of India after Independence," the board shared.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Pujara (31*) and Bharat (23*) played till the end to guide their team home. For India, Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Australia with seven for 42.

India's spinner dominated the proceedings in the first session, rolling Australia out for 113. The hosts chased down the target with six wickets in hand.

It means India takes a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series and will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy regardless of results over the final two Tests. (ANI)

