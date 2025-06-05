New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) An updated scoring system in mixed team event, along with 3x15 format, will be trialled as part of the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) broader testing and analysis programme when Guwahati hosts the World Junior Championships in October.

The prestigious tournament will take place at the National Centre of Excellence at the Assam capital, with the BWF and the Badminton Association of India (BAI) jointly introducing the two new formats to make the competition more exciting and attract global audience to the game.

A revamped relay format will be implemented in the mixed team tournament, with the best of three sets up to 45 points, with each set comprising five matches -- one of each event from men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

“We are delighted to present a forward-thinking championships promoting innovation for badminton and reflecting a progressive and modern approach by BAI, Guwahati and BWF,” BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said in a release on Wednesday.

“This is part of BWF's wider long-term considerations for innovation in events and event delivery. The broader goal remains to modernise badminton in ways that protect athlete wellbeing while making the sport even more exciting and engaging for global audiences."

The system builds on a version first trialled at the 2024 BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships in China, where it received encouraging feedback. Insights from that event have helped shape the updated format to be introduced in Guwahati.

In the individual competition, the 3x15 scoring format will be tested as part of the BWF's innovation programme.

According to the team relay format, each tie will consist of three sets, with each set comprising five matches.

Each match will be won once a player or pair scores nine points. The second match will begin from the score at which the first ended, and play will continue cumulatively until one of the teams reaches 45 points.

Two more sets will be played in a similar manner, and the team winning two out of the three sets will be declared the winner.

Both scoring formats were approved by the BWF Council at the AGM held in Xiamen, China in April.

“It is essential that this process remains inclusive and well-informed, with any future decision guided by evidence, wide consultation, and what is in the best interest of badminton worldwide," Lund said.

"That's why it is necessary to test such innovations in live tournament settings and it is great that we have the endorsement and backing from our Member in India and the city of Guwahati who share the same vision as us.

“We look forward to an exciting and successful staging of the YONEX SUNRISE BWF World Junior Championships 2025 showcasing our most promising up and coming badminton stars.”

The team championship will be held from October 6 to 11, while the individual events will take place from October 13 to 19.

In the lead-up to the championships, virtual workshops will be held for team managers and coaches to ensure all stakeholders are aligned with the regulations and operational procedures.

To support future decisions regarding these innovations, BWF will also conduct stakeholder surveys and analyse vital match data.

The World Junior Championships were last held in India in Pune in 2008, but the country has since hosted the 2009 BWF World Championships in Hyderabad and the 2014 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in New Delhi.

