TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) is returning with its ninth edition and it promises to be a blockbuster one like the other editions. One of the most popular state cricket leagues, the TNPL started in 2016 and over the years, the tournament has delivered some amazing matches and provided a platform for star cricketers like Varun Chakravarthy, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sai Kishore, among others, to showcase their talent and make it big. The ninth edition starts on June 5 and features last season's finalists--Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons square off in the opening match. Meanwhile, read below to take a look at the TNPL 2025 live streaming and telecast details. Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of MPL 2025 Cricket League.

The TNPL comprises of eight teams--Chepauk Super Gillies, Lyca Kovai Kings, Nellai Royal Kings, Siechem Madurai Panthers, Trichy Grand Cholas, SKM Salem Spartans, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons. Chepauk Super Gillies are the most successful team in the history of the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League), winning four titles. Dindigul Dragons, led by Ravi Ashwin, are the defending champions. A total of four venues will host the TNPL 2025 matches--Salem Cricket Foundation Ground (Salem), Sri Ramakrishna College (Coimbatore), NPR College Ground (Dindigul) and CSK Ground in Sankar Nagar (Tirunelveli). IPL 2025 Awards Full List: MVP of the Season, Emerging Player, Orange Cap, Purple Cap and Other Winners.

Where to Watch TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025. Hence, fans can watch the TNPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Tamil TV channel. For TNPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) Live Streaming?

Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the TNPL 2025. FanCode is the official streaming partner and fans can watch the TNPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass. Fans can purchase match-specific passes that cost Rs 25 and can also buy a tour pass that will include TNPL 2025 live streaming online of all matches, for a sum of Rs 109.

