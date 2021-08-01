Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 1 (ANI): Akhil Rabindra, the only Indian on the European GT4 Championship grid, racing for AGS Events Racing Team, finished P11 in the silver category in Race 1 along with his teammate Hugo Conde in an incident laden round four of the championship in Belgium on Saturday.

The race was being hosted at the iconic Circuit de Spa Francorchamps which also hosts the much-awaited Belgian Grand Prix.

The Indo-french duo driving the Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 for AGS Events Racing Team had earlier finished at P13 & P12 in the Silver category at the Qualifying race 1 & 2 respectively.

Akhil took to the steering wheel after the pit stop in Race 1 of the fourth round of the European GT4 Championship made an impressive run to finish P11 in the Silver category and an overall P23 from a grid of 37 cars. Akhil while being in the driver's seat completed 21 laps in 1:02:22.434 minutes.

Circuit Spa is known for inconsistent weather and the rain started with the formation lap which caused a lot of splashes and caused visual disruptions for the drivers on the grid. Akhil started Race 2 and Hugo took over the driver's seat after the pit stop but with just a few minutes to go for the final lap the damper broke and the duo finished the race at P14 at Silver cup category and completed 19 laps at 57:09.649 minutes and overall P36.

Akhil Rabindra, in an official release, commented, "We could have done much better and are definitely not happy with our performance. The rain made it difficult it impacted the speed and also the technical glitch at the end of the race which was unexpected. We will have to keep working on our performance and keep improving to ensure that in future such indirect and unforeseen hurdles do not impact our positions drastically."

Round 4 of the European GT4 Series saw #22 Allied Racing Porsche's victory in Silver Cup, #42 Sainteloc Racing Audi in Pro-am, and #12 BMW in the AM Cup claiming the top honors. The European GT4 Series now moves to Circuit Nurburgring, Germany for round five of the Championship from September 3rd -5th, 2021. (ANI)

