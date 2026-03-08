New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Cricket legends and current stars poured in congratulatory messages for Team India after they clinched the third ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 title, becoming the first side to defend the trophy in the T20 format.

Men in Blue secure their third T20WC title in style, becoming the first host nation to do so.

Also Read | Player of the Tournament Sanju Samson Credits Sachin Tendulkar After his Success in ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

India also became the first team to win the T20 WC title at home, and the first team to win it three T20 WC crowns.

Fiery spells by Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah and a dominant show by the top-order of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan helped Team India make history, beating New Zealand by 96 runs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India After Men in Blue Win T20 World Cup 2026, Says 'This Victory Has Filled Every Indian Heart With Pride and Joy'.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded the team for creating history with back-to-back T20 World Cup triumphs.

"Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy. What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display. Well done, Team India. Jai Hind!" Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/2030694859976438163?s=20

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also congratulated the team, expressing pride in their achievement.

"Congratulations Team India in Advance before the network gets too busy. Super proud of our Team. JAI HIND," Harbhajan wrote on X.

https://x.com/harbhajan_singh/status/2030692936963481683?s=20

Star batter Virat Kohli hailed the team's resilience and attacking brand of cricket during the tournament, calling the win a phenomenal achievement.

"Champions. Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to all the players and all the members of the management for achieving this feat. Jai Hind," Kohli wrote on X.

https://x.com/imVkohli/status/2030694104628363607?s=20

India batter Shubman Gill also shared his pride in the team's accomplishment.

"So proud of our team. Winning a World Cup for India is the dream and you've made the entire nation proud. Congratulations boys," Gill wrote.

https://x.com/ShubmanGill/status/2030692595593248932?s=20

Coming to the match, NZ put India to bat first after winning the toss, Samson (89 in 46 balls, with five fours and eight sixes), Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (26* in 8 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 255/5.

Later, despite a fifty from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes), the Kiwis had to bow down to the sheer greatness of Axar (3/27) and Bumrah (4/15) as Men in Blue secure their third T20WC title in style, becoming the first team to defend the title, and also the first host nation to win the trophy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)