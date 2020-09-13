New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined hands with an NGO to support 560 tribal children from economically backward section.

Tendulkar has partnered with 'NGO Parivaar' which has built Seva Kutirs in remote villages in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Posts First Picture in Barcelona Jersey After Transfer Drama (View Instagram Post).

Children from villages Sewaniya, Beelpati, Khapa, Nayapura and Jamunjheel in Sehore district are now getting nourished meals and education with the help Tendulkar's foundation. The children are predominantly from Barela Bhil and Gond tribes.

"This initiative by Sachin is testimony to his concern towards tribal children in Madhya Pradesh who have been plagued by malnutrition and illiteracy," a press release stated. Tendulkar's work towards the cause of children, especially those belonging to the marginalised and the not so economically affluent section of the society, is well acknowledged.

Also Read | Most Centuries in IPL: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and Other Batsmen Who Have Scored Highest Number of Hundreds in the Indian Premier League.

As a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, Tendulkar has regularly spoken about interventions like 'Early Childhood Development'.

He has been associated with several initiatives for children. Recent amongst these include financial assistance provided by him towards the treatment of children from low economic backgrounds at SRCC Children's Hospital in Mumbai.

In December 2019, Tendulkar through the 'Spreading Happiness InDiya Foundation', set up solar lighting systems to provide green energy to run digital classrooms, equipped with modern means of learning, and sports facility at Shri Gadge Maharaj Ashram School, Bhivali, Mumbai. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)