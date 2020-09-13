Lionel Messi recently returned to action for Barcelona after all the transfer drama. The 33-year-old was seen in action against second-division Gimnastic de Tarragona in a pre-season friendly. And now, Messi took to his official Instagram account and posted a picture in Barcelona jersey. What makes the post special is that it is the first photo in Barcelona jersey that the star footballer posted following the transfer saga. Lionel Messi Cleared by CONMEBOL to Play in Argentina’s Opening 2022 World Cup Qualifier Match Against Ecuador in October.

Messi avoided any caption for the post, but it sent his fans in frenzy who reacted in no time to the photo. Close to two million fans had showered their love on Messi’s post at the time of writing this story. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: International Goals Comparison As CR7 Breaches 100th-Goal Mark.

Here’s Messi’s Latest Pic in Barcelona Jersey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Sep 13, 2020 at 5:36am PDT

Messi will stay with Barcelona till June 30, 2021 and is likely to leave at the end of contract expiry. ”I wasn't happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will stay at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. "There was another way and it was to go to trial. I would never go to court against Barca because it is the club that I love, which gave me everything since I arrived. It is the club of my life, I have made my life here,” Messi had told Goal.com.

