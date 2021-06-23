Amsterdam, Jun 23 (AP) Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong's European Championship is over.

The Dutch soccer federation says De Jong injured his knee in training on Tuesday and has left the team's training camp.

The Sevilla forward has played 38 times for the Netherlands. He did not start any of the team's Group C matches but came on as a late substitute in the first two games of Euro 2020.

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer started twice with Wout Weghorst next to Memphis Depay in a two-man forward line and once with Donyell Malen.

The Netherlands won all three of its group matches but is still waiting to learn who it will face in the round of 16 on Sunday in Budapest. (AP)

