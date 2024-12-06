Manama [Bahrain], December 6 (ANI): A three-member Indian team, all women, will be competing in the World Weightlifting Championship in Manama, Bahrain starting from Friday onwards.

The tournament, scheduled to take place till December 16, will not witness Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medalist Mirabai Chanu in action as she has an eye on long-term rehab from her injuries. She last played in 2024 Paris Olympics, where she missed out on a medal by finishing fourth.

Also Read | SL U19 28/3 in 10 Overs | India Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Live Score Updates of ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Lakvin Abeysinghe, Sharujan Shanmuganathan Trying to Fight Back.

In her absence, the up and coming Gyaneshwari Yadav will be representing the tricolour in women's 49 kg category. She is also a silver medalist at the junior world championships level and secured a gold medal in the last year's Commonwealth Championships in the 49kg division, as per Olympics.com.

She remains only Indian lifter in group A of her category at the championships.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND U19 vs SL U19 Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

The other Indian is Commonwealth Games silver medalist Bindyarani Devi, playing in the group B of women's 55 kg, which is a non-Olympic weight class. On the other hand, Ditimoni Sonowal will be competing in 64 kg Group C, which is also a non-Olympic weight class.

India will have no male competitors this time around, as compared to four male lifters from last year's competition, Achinta Sheuli, Ajith Narayan, Gurdeep Singh and Shubham Tanaji Todkar - who competed in last year's world championships held in Riyadh.

World Weightlifting Championships 2024 schedule for Indian weightliftersAs per Indian Standard Times (IST)

December 7, Saturday

Women's 49kg (A) - 8:00 PMDecember 8, Sunday

Women's 55kg (C) - 12:30 PMWomen's 55kg (B) - 5:30 PMWomen's 55kg (A) - 10:30 PMDecember 10, Tuesday

Women's 64kg (D) - 10:30 AMWomen's 64kg (C) - 12:30 PMWomen's 64kg (B) - 5:30 PMWomen's 64kg (A) - 10:30 PM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)