Kota (Rajasthan) [India], February 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Kota on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri this Sunday.

While offering his prayers and remembering the Lord of Destruction, the Speaker remarked that Mahadev always worked for the welfare and service of society.

Also Read | Sikkim Rains: Severe Rainfall Deficit Recorded Across All Six Districts, Says IMD.

Reflecting further on the day's significance, Om Birla noted that the life of Lord Shiva serves as a timeless inspiration, guiding people toward dedication, service, and sacrifice.

"Mahadev always worked for the welfare and service of the society by drinking poison. Today, we must make collective efforts to change the lives of the deprived people in the society and the life of Lord Shiva inspires us with dedication, service and sacrifice.." Birla told reporters.

Also Read | How To Check PF Balance via UMANG App.

Across the country, various political leaders are celebrating the sacred festival of Mahashivratri today. Union Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai participated in the festivities in Hajipur, Vaishali District, where he upheld a 35-year-old tradition by leading the 'Shiv Baarat'.

During the procession, the Minister served as the 'Gadiwan' (charioteer), driving a traditional bullock cart carrying the palanquin of Lord Shiva from the historic Pataleshwar Nath Temple.

Speaking to ANI, MoS Home Nityanand Rai prayed for the well-being of all devotees, and reflected on his long-time tradition of participating in the Shiv Baarat as a "charioteer."

"Today is the sacred festival of Mahashivratri. I pray to Mahadev that he blesses the devotees with welfare... This tradition has been ongoing for years, and Shiv Baraat begins at Baba Parameshwar Nath Temple. I, too, have participated in this Shiv Baraat as a charioteer for the past 35 years. It is a matter of good fortune for me to uphold this tradition," the MoS said.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also performed Rudrabhishek at the Barohiya Shiv Temple in Gorakhpur on this sacred occasion of Mahashivratri.

CM Yogi extended heartfelt wishes for Mahashivratri, offering his prayers to devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Tirtharaj Prayag for the holy dip.

In a post on X, CM yogi prayed for the well-being and fulfilment of the devotees' wishes and urged that the grace of Devadhidev Mahadev and Mother Ganga be upon them.

"On the sacred bathing festival of Mahashivratri, dedicated to the worship of Devadhidev Mahadev, heartfelt congratulations to all the revered saints, religious leaders, sadhaks who have come for Kalpavas, and devotees who have arrived at the Triveni Sangam of Tirtharaj Prayag today to take the holy dip of faith. May the grace of Devadhidev Mahadev and the sacred Mother Ganga, the bestower of merit, remain upon all devotees. May the sadhana of the seekers be fulfilled and the heartfelt wishes of the devotees be granted. This is my sincere prayer. Har Har Mahadev," he said.

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)