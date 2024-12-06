Sri Lanka U19 cricket team is under pressure after three early wickets fell. Lakvin Abeysinghe and Sharujan Shanmuganathan are looking to fight back for Sri Lanka. India U19 are looking in control for now.
OUT! Sri Lanka U19 are three down and Vimath Dinsara is walking back. Chetan Sharma is on fire. Sri Lanka are under pressure now. Vimath Dinsara lbw b Chetan Sharma 0 (1)
OUT! Another wicket down! Sri Lanka did not expect that as India U19 are looking in control early. Sharujan Shanmuganathan will walk back to the dressing room for a duck. Dulnith Sigera b Chetan Sharma 2 (16)
OUT! It is not a good sight to watch as miscommunication between the wickets becomes the main reason as Sri Lanka U19 lose their first wicket. India U19 will be happy with an early wicket. Pulindu Perera run out Mohammad Amaan 2 (13)
Batting first Sri Lanka U19 will be looking to build up some strong partnerships which will eventually help them take control of the match. IND U19 are definitely searching for some early wickets.
India U19 Playing XI: Ayush Mahtre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddharth, Mohammad Arman (c), Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Harvansh Pangalia (wk), Hardik Raj, Karthikeya KP, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit GuhaSri Lanka U19 Playing XI: Pulindu Perera, Dulnith Sigera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Vimath Dinsara, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha, Vihas Thevmika (c), Praveen Maneesha, Newton Ranjithkumar, Mathulan Kugasthas
TOSS! Sri Lanka U19 cricket team has won the toss and decided to bat first in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final.
India Under-19 Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India U19 is all set to battle it out against Sri Lanka U19 in the second semi-final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. India has lost only a single match till now in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024, and that too against the archrivals Pakistan U19. But in their last ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 encounter, the India U19 cricket team secured a 10-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates U19 cricket team to secure the semifinal spot.
Sri Lanka U19 have not lost a single ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match and topped Group B with six points. Sri Lanka secured a close seven-run win against the Bangladesh U19 cricket team. Sri Lanka's batting hasn't been the best, but with their phenomenal bowling, they are looking good. This can be a concerning point for India. Mohammad Amaan-led India is making a comeback and it will be interesting to watch how they will perform against an in-form Sri Lanka U19.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre are back in form, it will help India give a good start. Yudhajit Guha was the star bowler in the last match for India, scalping a three-wicket haul which helped India restrict UAE U19 to 137. India chased down the target in just 16.4 overs. It will be an intense contest in which both India U19 and Sri Lanka U19 have similar chances to get through.
India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Squads:
India U19 Cricket Team: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (c), Kiran Chormale (vc), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk), Anurag Kawde (wk), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, and Nikhil Kumar
Sri Lanka U19 Cricket Team: Selvarajh Mathushan, Vihas Thewmika (c), Pulindu Perera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Geethika De Silva, Thanuja Rajapakse, Dulnith Sigera, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Vimath Dinsara, Ramiru Perera, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha, Yenula Dewthusa, Newton Ranjithkumar, Kugadas Mathulan