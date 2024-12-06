India Under-19 Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Under-19 Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India U19 is all set to battle it out against Sri Lanka U19 in the second semi-final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. India has lost only a single match till now in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024, and that too against the archrivals Pakistan U19. But in their last ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 encounter, the India U19 cricket team secured a 10-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates U19 cricket team to secure the semifinal spot. India vs Sri Lanka, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND U19 vs SL U19 Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?

Sri Lanka U19 have not lost a single ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match and topped Group B with six points. Sri Lanka secured a close seven-run win against the Bangladesh U19 cricket team. Sri Lanka's batting hasn't been the best, but with their phenomenal bowling, they are looking good. This can be a concerning point for India. Mohammad Amaan-led India is making a comeback and it will be interesting to watch how they will perform against an in-form Sri Lanka U19.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre are back in form, it will help India give a good start. Yudhajit Guha was the star bowler in the last match for India, scalping a three-wicket haul which helped India restrict UAE U19 to 137. India chased down the target in just 16.4 overs. It will be an intense contest in which both India U19 and Sri Lanka U19 have similar chances to get through. ICC Finalises Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025, Extends Plan to All Events Until 2027.

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Squads:

India U19 Cricket Team: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (c), Kiran Chormale (vc), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk), Anurag Kawde (wk), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, and Nikhil Kumar

Sri Lanka U19 Cricket Team: Selvarajh Mathushan, Vihas Thewmika (c), Pulindu Perera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Geethika De Silva, Thanuja Rajapakse, Dulnith Sigera, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Vimath Dinsara, Ramiru Perera, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha, Yenula Dewthusa, Newton Ranjithkumar, Kugadas Mathulan