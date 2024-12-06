India U19 Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: India U19 takes on Sri Lanka U19 in the semi-final of ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2024. India U19 finished second in Group B to make it to the semi-final while Sri Lanka U19 topped Group A as they stayed unbeaten in the first round. Meanwhile, for IND U19 vs SL U19 live streaming online and telecast details you can scroll down. ICC Finalises Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025, Extends Plan to All Events Until 2027.

India U19 after a slip-up against Pakistan U19, defeated Japan U19 by a massive 211 runs and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) U19 by 10 wickets. The winner of this contest will face either Pakistan U19 or Bangladesh U19 in the final of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2024. Sri Lanka U19, on the other hand, won three out of three matches in the group stage and defeated Nepal U19, Afghanistan U19 and Bangladesh U19.

When is IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 clash in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final will be played on Friday, December 06. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the IND U19 vs SL U19 semis match and it starts at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 in India. The India vs Sri Lanka ACC Men's Asia Cup 2024 clash will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For the IND U19 vs SL U19 online viewing option online, read below. Nitish Reddy Sheds Light on His Journey To Test Cricket Debut Ahead of IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 2nd Test, Says 'I Saw My Father Cry and It Changed Everything' (Watch Video).

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Semi-Final?

SonyLIV is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. Fans in India can tune into the Sony LIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the IND U19 vs SL U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 semi-final match. The IND U19 vs SL U19 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website will only be available at the cost of a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).