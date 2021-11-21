Dubai, Nov 21 (PTI) Three Sri Lanka players have tested positive for COVID-19 at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe.

The players tested positive following a screening of all team members after two players showed mild symptoms, as per the bio-secure protocols in place for the nine-team event, which got underway in Harare on Sunday.

The third player is believed to be asymptomatic. All three are isolating and receiving the appropriate medical care.

The remainder of the Sri Lanka squad are negative but are currently isolating as a precaution and will be re-tested ahead of their opening match against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said the event would proceed as per plan.

"We have playing squads of 15 at the event, which allows for injuries and illness, including COVID-19 to be managed, and in addition teams have had the option of bringing travelling reserves with them.

"As you would expect, the remainder of the squad are being closely monitored and they will all be re-tested ahead of taking to the field on Tuesday.

"The event bio-security plan provides us with protocols to manage positive tests effectively with the intention of enabling the event to proceed whilst keeping all other players and participants safe," said Tetley.

Sri Lanka play the Netherlands in their opening match on Tuesday with their remaining Group A matches on Saturday (vs the West Indies) and Monday (vs Ireland).

Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Zimbabwe and the USA form Group B, with three sides from each group making it to the Super Six stage, in which the final placings will be decided.

The tournament decides three qualifiers for the Women's World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, joining five teams who have already qualified through the ICC Women's Championship – Australia, England, India, South Africa and hosts New Zealand.

The three qualifiers as well as the next two teams will also ensure places in the next ICC Women's Championship (IWC) along with the top five from last time, as the number of teams in the third cycle of the IWC goes up from eight to 10. PTI

