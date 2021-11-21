India will take on New Zealand in the third T20I game of the three-match series. The IND vs NZ clash will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on November 21, 2021 (Sunday). India have won the series after two matches have an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Black Caps. Meanwhile, we bring you the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2021 live score updates along with the commentary. IND vs NZ, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

India have been brilliant in the series under the leadership of new captain Rohit Sharma as they have won the series and will be aiming for a whitewash. A couple of players have made their debut for the national team and with the series already sealed, other fringe players might get a chance to prove their quality. Team India To Follow New Strict Diet Plan, No Pork & Beef Allowed, Says Report.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have been there and about in the series but have failed to get over the line. The Black Caps have lost both the games so far and will be hoping that they can end the shortest format on a positive mate and with a win. The Kiwis are also expected to make a couple of changes to their starting XI.

A change in leadership at the captain and head coach level has proved useful for India and they have dominated New Zealand, a team they lost in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021. Meanwhile, the absence of Kane Williamson has been felt in the Black Caps camp, something they will be looking to bounce back from.