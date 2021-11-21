Caught! Another smart piece of bowling by Mitch Santner as he realised Rishabh Pant is trying to clear the field and bowled a bit wider which the Indian batter mistimes and lofted in the air for an easy catch to Jimmy Neesham. Pant c Neesham b Santner 4(6).
Wicket! Skipper Mitchell Santner has got New Zealand back into the game with two scalps in an over and this time it was Suryakumar Yadav as Martin Guptill takes a brilliant diving catch. Suryakumar Yadav c Guptill b Santner 0(4).
Wicket! Captain Mitchell Santner breaks the partnership as he dismisses Ishan Kishan. It was brilliant work from Tim Seifert behind the stumps as he takes a sharp catch. Ishan Kishan c Seifert b Santner 29(21).
End of Powerplay! The Indian openers have been brilliant so far as they have managed to put pressure on the Kiwi bowlers with their aggressive stroke play. Rohit Sharma brought up 150 sixes in T20Is.
The new Indian opening pair has been brilliant so far as they have taken advantage of the field restrictions. Both batters have started with intent and will be aiming to lay the foundation for a huge score.
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma have begun proceedings in the final T20I game of the series. Black Caps will be aiming to restrict India to a sub-par score and give themselves a chance to end the series with a win.
India have won the toss and Rohit Sharma has opted to bat first. Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal replace KL Rahul and Ravi Ashwin for India. Mitchell Santner will be captaining New Zealand as Tim Southee is rested
Welcome to our coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand from Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India have sealed the series and have a 2-0 lead, heading into the final game.
India will take on New Zealand in the third T20I game of the three-match series. The IND vs NZ clash will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on November 21, 2021 (Sunday). India have won the series after two matches have an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Black Caps. Meanwhile, we bring you the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2021 live score updates along with the commentary. IND vs NZ, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.
India have been brilliant in the series under the leadership of new captain Rohit Sharma as they have won the series and will be aiming for a whitewash. A couple of players have made their debut for the national team and with the series already sealed, other fringe players might get a chance to prove their quality. Team India To Follow New Strict Diet Plan, No Pork & Beef Allowed, Says Report.
Meanwhile, New Zealand have been there and about in the series but have failed to get over the line. The Black Caps have lost both the games so far and will be hoping that they can end the shortest format on a positive mate and with a win. The Kiwis are also expected to make a couple of changes to their starting XI.
A change in leadership at the captain and head coach level has proved useful for India and they have dominated New Zealand, a team they lost in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021. Meanwhile, the absence of Kane Williamson has been felt in the Black Caps camp, something they will be looking to bounce back from.