Los Angeles, Feb 8 (AP) Tiger Woods confirmed he will make his first PGA Tour start since the Masters at the Genesis Invitational next week at Riviera, a tournament he hosts.

Woods posted on social media Wednesday that he was 'excited to be a playing host" when the PGA Tour's next signature event with a USD 20 million purse starts on Feb. 15.

Also Read | AFC Asian Cup 2023: Qatar Secure 3-2 Victory Over Iran, To Face Jordan in Final.

Woods also teased about his announcement Monday of new apparel now that he has ended a relationship with Nike that dated to 1996 when he turned pro.

"The vision remains the same," he wrote.

Also Read | Beau Webster Signs with Gloucestershire for Vitality Blast 2024.

Riviera is the course Woods has played the most times — 12 as a pro — without winning.

He withdrew after 36 holes at Riviera with the flu in 2006 and did not return until 2018. A year ago, he tied for 45th. He next played the Masters, making the cut and then withdrawing during a cold, rainy weekend, had ankle surgery and did not return to golf until December.

The Genesis Invitational is a limited field for top performers. Woods will be playing on a sponsor exemption. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)