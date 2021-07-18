Tokyo [Japan], July 18 (ANI): Eight members of the Great Britain's Olympic team have entered isolation after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case on their flight to the Tokyo Games.

The six athletes and two members of support staff had tested negative before departing for Tokyo and upon arrival, but now they have identified as a close contact of an infected person who was with them on the flight, reported Sky News.

However, the member who has tested positive for Covid-19 is not a member of Team Great Britain, clarified the British Olympic Association.

With just five days to go for the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics, the organising committee on Sunday informed the first cases of coronavirus have been detected at the Games Village among athletes.

According to Kyodo News, the Tokyo Olympic organising committee said two athletes who are staying at the Games Village and another participant who is outside the Village have tested positive for coronavirus.

This came a day after it was reported that the first case of coronavirus was detected at the Games Village. However, the person found to be COVID-19 positive on Saturday was a non-athlete.

Three members of South Africa's men's under-23 football team have tested positive for Covid-19 and they currently are in isolation in the Tokyo 2020 facility.

The three members to test positive for Covid-19 are -- Thabiso Monyane (player), Kamohelo Mahlatsi (player), and video analyst Mario Masha. These three returned positive results in the latest round of daily sputum (saliva) testing. (ANI)

