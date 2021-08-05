Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 13 at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 34 24 16 74
2 USA 29 35 27 91
3 Japan 22 10 14 46
4 Australia 17 5 19 41
5 ROC 16 22 20 58
6 Great Britain 16 18 17 51
7 Germany 9 9 16 34
8 France 7 11 9 27
9 Italy 7 10 18 35
10 Netherlands 7 9 10 26
65 India 0 2 3 5. PTI
