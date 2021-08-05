Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 13 at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

Also Read | When is Bajrang Punia's Match? Get Details of Indian Wrestler’s Match, Date and Time at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

1 China 34 24 16 74

2 USA 29 35 27 91

Also Read | Jofra Archer Ruled Out of England Test Series Against India, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Ashes Due to Right Elbow Fracture.

3 Japan 22 10 14 46

4 Australia 17 5 19 41

5 ROC 16 22 20 58

6 Great Britain 16 18 17 51

7 Germany 9 9 16 34

8 France 7 11 9 27

9 Italy 7 10 18 35

10 Netherlands 7 9 10 26

65 India 0 2 3 5. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)