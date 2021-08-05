Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], August 5 (ANI): Vandana Katariya's family in Haridwar was subjected to harassment and casteist slurs after the Indian women's hockey team lost their semi-final match against Argentina in Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

It has been reported that a couple of people engaged in celebrating and bursting crackers at a distance from the house of hockey player Vandana, a resident of Roshnabad in Haridwar district, on Wednesday after the team lost the semi-final match.

Vandana Kataria's brother Chandrashekhar Kataria informed the Sidcul police station in-charge about this incident in a written complaint and soon the police detained a person who burst crackers.

Sidcul police station SHO Lakhpat Singh Butola confirmed that some people had set off fireworks at a distance from Vandana Kataria's house, in which a person has been taken into custody while acting on the complaint of Chandrashekhar Kataria.

Vandana Katariya on Saturday scored three of India's four goals against South Africa in the final pool A hockey game as she became the first Indian woman to register a hat-trick at the Olympics at Oi Hockey Stadium -- South Pitch. (ANI)

