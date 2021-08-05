India ended Day 1 of the first Test on the front foot as a brilliant bowling display and watchful batting saw the visitors take command of the match. Day 2 of ENG vs IND 1st Test will be played on August 05, 2021 (Thursday) at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium in Nottingham. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 Day 2 live streaming can scroll down below. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 1 Highlights.

England’s deficiencies in batting were once again exposed as batters other than Joe Root failed to make any significant contributions to the scorecards. It was a sensational bowling display from the Indian speedsters, who made life difficult for England and them some cautions batting from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, has kept the visitors ahead despite trailing by 162 runs.

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 2 will be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium in Nottingham. The day will start on August 05, 2021 (Thursday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 2 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the ENG vs IND match live on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3 SD/HD in Hindi commentary.

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 2 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

