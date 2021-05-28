Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 28 (ANI): India shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth's slim chances of qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics ended after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday confirmed that no further tournaments will be played inside the qualifying window.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm no further tournaments will be played inside the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying window," BWF said in an official statement.

According to BWF, while the qualification period officially closes on June 15, as per the Revised Tokyo 2020 qualification system, the current Race To Tokyo rankings list will not change.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: "The Olympic qualification process is in effect closed as there are no additional opportunities for players to earn points.

"However, we still need to receive confirmations from National Olympic Committees and Member Associations, followed by any possible reallocations, and this will take a number of weeks to complete," he added.

Earlier this month, Singapore Open was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Singapore Open 2021 is a Super 500 event on the BWF World Tour and was the last tournament offering Race to Tokyo ranking points inside the Olympic qualifying window. (ANI)

