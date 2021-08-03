Tokyo [Japan], August 3 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team will face Germany in the Bronze medal play-off match on Thursday in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

India's hopes to play in an Olympic final were dashed on day eleven of the ongoing Tokyo Games as a formidable Belgium squad came back from a 1-2 deficit to beat the Manpreet Singh-led side 5-2 on Tuesday.

It was a hat-trick by Alexander Hendrickx (19', 49', 53'), and goals by Loick Luyaert (2') and John-John Dohmen (60') that helped Belgium book a place in the final.

For India, Harmanpreet Singh (7') and Mandeep Singh (9') scored the two goals. India's hunt for a medal, however, will continue when they play the Bronze medal play-off match on Thursday.

In another semifinal, Australia defeated Germany 3-1 to reach the summit clash of the Tokyo Games. As a result, India will face Germany for third place in the mega sporting event. (ANI)

