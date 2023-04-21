Munich, Apr 21 (AP) Danish teenager Holger Rune comfortably reached the semifinals of the BMW Open with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chilean player Cristian Garin on Friday.

The top-seeded Rune, who is a career-high No. 7 in the rankings, needed just 1 hour, 31 minutes to advance to a meeting with Christopher O'Connell, who overcame Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 to reach his second tour-level semifinal.

Two Americans were playing in the other quarterfinals later Friday.

Taylor Fritz faced Dominic Thiem of Austria, who also had to play earlier Friday to finish his suspended second-round match against Marc-Andrea Huesler. Thiem won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcos Giron was playing Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp. (AP) AM

