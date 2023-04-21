Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI) India spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three crucial wickets as Chennai Super Kings restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134 for seven in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Jadeja dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21) and Mayank Agarwal (2) as the 34-year-old emerged as the most successful bowler for his side with figures of 3/22 in his four overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ravindra Jadeja Fumes at Heinrich Klaasen After He Collides With Him During an Attempt to Take A Catch in CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bowl, fielding an unchanged side that defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in the previous game.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 34, Rahul Tripathi 21; Ravindra Jadeja 3/22, Matheesha Pathirana 1/22)

