Indian Wells, Oct 12 (AP) Top-seeded Karolina Plisova was upset by Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3 7-5 at the BNP Paribas Open.

Haddad Maia got into the main draw as a lucky loser. She lost in the final round of qualifying and got in when No 29 seed Nadia Podoroska withdrew with a thigh injury. Haddad Maia inherited Podoroska's first-round bye and then beat Mayir Sherif in the second round.

Ranked 115th, the Brazilian reached the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event for the first time.

On a windy day at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardne, Pliskova held serve to tie the second set 5-5. Haddad Maia held and then broke Pliskova in the final game to wrap up the win in just over two hours.

No 10 Angelique Kerber defeated 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2 1-6 6-4.

No 16 seed Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion, lost to 18th-seeded Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (5) 6-3.

On the men's side, No 6 Casper Ruud outlasted Lloyd Harris 6-7 (4) 6-4, 6-4 and No 10 Diego Schwartzman beat Daniel Evans 5-7 6-4 6-0. No 16 Reilly Opelka lost to 23rd-ranked Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-4. AP

