Guwahati, Dec 21 (PTI) Commonwealth Games gold medallist and top seed Lakshya Sen and top-billed Aakarshi Kashyap reached the men's and women's singles third round respectively in the 85th Senior National Badminton Championships here on Thursday.

Sen warded off T Sidarth 21-8, 21-5, while Aakarshi was made to sweat by Rituparna Das before emerging a 21-18, 21-11 winner in 32 minutes.

Also Read | Zimbabwe Cricket Suspends Two National Players Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta Over Recreational Drug Use.

Sen and Sidarth were cautious in the first game as the players fought for each point until they reached a tie at 5-5. He then accelerated to secure the first game at 21-8.

The ace shuttler totally dominated the second game to win it 21-5 and wrapped the match in just 25 minutes.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Elected as New President of Wrestling Federation of India.

Later, BWF 2023 World Junior Championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty faced a tough challenge from Neer Nehwal but emerged victorious 23-25, 21-18, 21-12.

He will face seventh-seeded Alap Mishra in the next round.

Second-seeded Ashmita Chaliha defeated Suzen Burhagohain 21-13, 21-10 to set up a face-off with Delhi's Rishika Nandi.

Unnati Hooda, the 2023 Abu Dhabi Masters champion, triumphed over Manisha Rani Tirkey of Jharkhand 21-11, 21-17, setting up a third-round clash with Tanvi Sharma.

Sharma, the silver medallist in Badminton Asia's U17 and U15 Junior Championships in 2023, faced a tough time against Shreya Lele, ultimately securing a 21-18, 22-24, 21-13 victory in 56 minutes.

Defending champion and former Junior world No. 1 Anupama Upadhyaya defeated Taneesha Singh 21-5, 21-12.

In the mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto cruised to a 21-5, 21-14 win over Abdul Rahman Syed and Mamaikya Lanka.

The duo is set to face Chayanit Joshi and Kavya Gupta in the next round.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)