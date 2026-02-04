Harare [Zimbabwe], February 4 (ANI): Fantastic centuries from Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai have helped Afghanistan post a challenging 310/4 in 50 overs against India in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Men's U19 World Cup on Wednesday.

The Afghanistan duo of Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai stitched a mammoth partnership of 148 runs in 130 deliveries, putting their side in a dominant position. The winner of the India vs Afghanistan contest will face England in the grand finale on February 6.

After opting to bat first, Afghanistan started their innings on a decent note. They scored 23/0 after the five overs. After the conclusion of the 10th over, openers Khalid Ahmadza and Osman Sadat helped Afghanistan reach 42/0.

During the second ball of the 12th over, Deepesh Devendran broke the 53-run opening stand. The Indian bowler dismissed Khalid Ahmadzai for 31 off 39 balls, including four boundaries and one six. After the end of the 15th over, Afghanistan scored 66/1.

Osman Sadat and Faisal Shinozada steadied the ship for Afghanistan, reaching 94/1 after the end of the 20th over.

During the first ball of the 25th over, Kanishk Chouhan broke the 64-run partnership for the second wicket. Kanishk removed Osman Sadat for 39 off 70 balls, with three fours.

Faisal Shinozada reached his fifty during the first ball of the 29th over. He reached the landmark in 49 deliveries. At the end of the 30th over, Afghanistan were in a comfortable position at 145/2.

Uzairullah Niazai and Faisal Shinozada increased Afghanistan's scoring rate as they reached 170/2 at the end of the 35th over. Afghanistan crossed the 200-run mark during the 41st over, with Uzairullah Niazai and Faisal Shinozada continuing to dominate with the bat.

During the first ball of the 43rd over, Faisal Shinozada smashed his hundred in 86 deliveries. It was his second consecutive hundred in the ongoing tournament. After reaching the landmark, the Afghanistan batter performed Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic "Siuuuu" celebration.

Faisal Shinozada also became the fourth batter and first Afghanistan player to hit a century against India in the U19 World Cup. He joined the elite list of players Malcolm Lake, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, and Ben Stokes.

During the 44th over, Uzairullah Niazai hammered 21 runs against RS Ambrish as Afghanistan reached 242/2. Niazai also completed his half-century in 63 deliveries.

During the fifth ball of the 46th over, Deepesh Devendran broke the mammoth 148-run stand for the third wicket after he removed Faisal Shinozada. The Afghanistan batter played a fantastic knock of 110 runs off 93 balls, with 15 fours.

Towards the end, Uzairullah Niazai completed his well-deserved century in 85 deliveries as Afghanistan posted a daunting target of 311 runs in 50 overs. Uzairullah Niazai remained unbeaten on 101 runs off 86 deliveries, with 12 fours and two sixes.

For India, Deepesh Devendran (2/64) and Kanishk Chouhan (2/55) scalped two wickets each. (ANI)

