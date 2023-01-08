Dubai [UAE], January 8 (ANI): The first season of ILT20, which is set to be held in the UAE in January-February next year, will provide a fantastic opportunity for the UAE players to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the cricketing world.

Rohan Mustafa and Ronak Panoly, who will be a part of the Desert Vipers side in the ILT20, are looking forward to picking the brains of their favourite stars during the tournament.

The top-order batter Mustafa, who has scored 1249 runs in 71 matches in his T20 career so far, said "I am really looking forward to playing alongside Colin Munro. I played with him in the Global T20 Canada, he was the captain of our side there. I am also looking forward to playing with Wanindu Hasaranga as he is one of the best leg spinners in the world."

Meanwhile, batting all-rounder Panoly, who played for the UAE in the ICC U19 World Cup earlier this year, expressed, "I would want to be around Alex Hales and try to learn from him because he is an explosive opener. I would like to incorporate some of the aspects of his game into my own. I would also like to face Wanindu Hasaranga in the nets as that would be a really good challenge."

When asked about how he started playing the game, Mustafa said, "I started playing cricket in 2003 and my father wanted me to play the sport. I kept working hard and eventually, I started playing for a domestic team. Later on, I did well in the U19 circuit which helped me to find a place on the national side in 2014."

While Panoly said that he started playing the game with plastic bats, "Cricket was always a big thing for me as I am from an Indian family. I started playing the game with plastic bats and then later on I decided to take up the sport as a career. And I am glad that I have moved through the ranks and found a place in a ILT20 team."

Mustafa and Panoly also spoke about how they reacted when they got to know that they will be playing in the ILT20 as read in a statement released by the ILT20.

"I was really happy when I got to know that I will be playing for the Desert Vipers in the ILT20. It's such a big team and it has so many big names. This is a dream accomplished for me as everyone wants to play in such a big league. And when you play for these kinds of teams, you get an opportunity from other teams," said Mustafa. (ANI)

Meanwhile, Panoly said that he is very thankful for the opportunity, "I was really excited when I heard about the ILT20. I knew that I had to work hard to get picked by a franchise. And then when the Desert Vipers offered a place in their side, I was thoroughly excited. I am really thankful for the opportunity."

The Desert Vipers will be in action when they take on Sharjah Warriors in their first match of the tournament on 15 January 2023 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Making its debut on January 13 (2023), the inaugural ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars on the planet set to make their way to the UAE to kick-off the league. The league will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE's exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors. (ANI)

