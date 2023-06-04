Nevada [US], June 4 (ANI): Two elite fighters, wily veteran Jim Miller and the gutsy debutant Muhammad Naimov stole the spotlight with their explosive finishes on Saturday's UFC Vegas 74 fight night with their amazing knockouts.

UFC vet Jim Miller bagged the POTN honour after his KO win over Jesse Buttler, while Muhammad Naimov defeated Jamie Mullarkey to bag the honour in his UFC debut.

The POTN bonuses are typically given to fighters who display extraordinary techniques, impressive knockout victories, dominant submission finishes, or overall exceptional performances inside the Octagon.

These bonuses not only provide financial rewards but also help fighters gain recognition, enhance their reputation, and potentially open doors to more lucrative opportunities.

By offering POTN bonuses, the UFC acknowledges the dedication, hard work, and sacrifices fighters make to compete at the highest level.

Saturday saw the return of the MMA leader after a week of absence, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned with a Flyweight clash between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.

In the main card of Fight Night, Jim Miller was taking on Jesse Buttler in a Lightweight three-round affair. Miller was coming off a loss at the hands of Alexander Hernandez back in February, while Buttler was on a five-fight win streak.

Miller finished the fight very early with a devastating knockout in the very first round (0:23) to stop Buttler in his tracks.

On the other hand, Naimov was making his UFC debut in the prelims of the fight card. Naimov stopped Mullarkey in the second round (2:59) of their Lightweight bout to bag his first win in the octagon.

Two top Flyweights clashed in the main event of the Vegas 74 card, with Amir Albazi picking up the win via a split decision against Kai Kara-France. Albazi extended his win streak in the octagon to five after the win. (ANI)

