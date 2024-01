Cuttack (Odisha) [India], January 12 (ANI): After 16 thrilling days of Kho Kho featuring 32 games, the competition has narrowed down to the final showdown for the championship in Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) Season 2. The ultimate clash between the Chennai Quick Guns and the Gujarat Giants is set to unfold at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack on Saturday.

Chennai Quick Guns will head into the match as the favourites as they have been the best team throughout the tournament and lead the pack in most metrics. They have the most points, the most attacking points and the most defensive points. They also have the season's best player in Ramji Kashyap, who is not only the league's best attacker but the best defender as well.

Also Read | Malaysia Open 2024: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Storm Into Semifinals; Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto Defeated in Quarterfinals.

They will go into the contest full of confidence. They have lost only one match all season and both their victories against Gujarat Giants were quite convincing.

"Our confidence is sky-high after the comeback win against Telugu Yoddhas in the semi-final. Vijay Shinde and Ramji Kashyap were just superb in the second innings. Now, we are looking forward to the final match against Gujarat Giants. They have a lot of good players in their team and our strategy would be to plan for their whole team rather than a single player. We are not thinking about the result at all, the aim is to give our everything on the mat," said Chennai Quick Guns captain Amit Patil was quoted as saying by UKK.

Also Read | ILT20 2024: Mohammad Amir Joins Desert Vipers For Second Edition of UAE’s T20 League.

Gujarat Giants too will derive a lot of confidence from the way in which they defeated defending champions Odisha Juggernauts in the semifinals. The blistering start they made to the match made the later Odisha Juggernauts comeback irrelevant and they will head into the final knowing fully well that they have the ability to exploit any opening they might get. The likes of Suyash Gargate and Sanket Kadam finding form in the semifinal also augurs well.

"Our team is positive and ready to face Chennai Quick Guns in the final. The atmosphere in the stadium has been amazing and it charges the athletes like nothing else. The crowd gave us a lot of energy today even though they were rooting for the home team. We will play with the same passion and vigour in the final," said Gujarat Giants captain Akshay Bhangare.

The final is not the only action scheduled for Saturday as Odisha Juggernauts will take on Telugu Yoddhas to decide who will finish third. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)