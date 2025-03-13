New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Thursday put in the public domain the Draft National Code Against Age Fraud in Sports (NCAAFS) 2025 for inviting comments/suggestions from the general public and stakeholders, as part of the consultation process.

This addresses age fraud comprehensively, aiming to protect genuine athletes and uphold the integrity of sports competitions nationwide. This revision has been undertaken after almost 15 years, marking a significant update to the existing framework to ensure fair competition, ethical governance, and enhanced accountability in Indian sports, as per a press release from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Code aims to:

-Ensure fair competition by preventing age fraud, which compromises the integrity of sports.Implement a robust verification system for age determination through a centralized database.Introduce strict penalties for athletes, coaches, and officials found guilty of falsifying age records.Enhance transparency and accountability in sports governance by aligning with international best practices.

Following are the salient features of NCAAFS 2025:

-Mandatory Age Verification & Digital Locking: All athletes must submit three mandatory documents during the registration process. Upon verification, the athlete's age will be securely recorded in a centralized digital database, permanently locking their verified age to prevent any future manipulations.

Medical Examination for Age Discrepancies: For cases involving age discrepancies, medical examinations will utilize the TW3 method, MRI scans, and general physical and dental examination. Further, AI-based bone assessments to accurately determine an athlete's age will be done in pilot phase. Any disputes arising from these examinations may be appealed through a designated appellate medical panel for further review.

-Uniform Penalties for Violations: Strict penalties will be enforced for age fraud violations. Athletes found guilty on the first violation will face a two-year ban from all competitions, along with forfeiture of any titles or medals won. A second violation will result in a lifetime ban and the initiation of legal proceedings under the penal code. Coaches and other officials found guilty will also face suspension and debarment from their roles.

-Whistle-blower Mechanism: A secure and confidential platform will be created for stakeholders to report cases of age fraud anonymously. Additionally, a reward system will be implemented to encourage and incentivize whistle-blowers to come forward with genuine reports.

-Amnesty Program for Self-Disclosure: A one-time amnesty window of six months will be provided, allowing athletes to voluntarily declare their correct age without penalties. Athletes who participate in this amnesty program will undergo a performance review and subsequently be reassigned to the appropriate age group.

-Two-Tier Appellate Mechanism: A two-tier appellate mechanism will handle disputes related to age determination. Athletes dissatisfied with initial medical examination findings may first appeal to the Regional Appellate Panel. If still unsatisfied, athletes may approach the Central Appeals Committee (CAC). The CAC's decision will be final and binding on all parties involved.

-Role of Integrity/Compliance Officers: Integrity/Compliance Officers will be appointed by the National Sports Federations (NSFs) for each competition, and are responsible for ensuring strict adherence to the provisions of the Code. Their primary duties include verifying age-related documentation, overseeing the compliance process, identifying and preventing age fraud, and promptly reporting any violations.

-Dedicated National Database: A dedicated, centralised digital portal linked with the National Sports Repository System (NSRS) will be established to securely store all age verification data of athletes. Special care will be taken to ensure that the personal data of minors is managed and protected in strict compliance with the provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, ensuring lawful, fair, and transparent processing.

-QR-Enabled ID Cards: Following successful verification, athletes will receive ID cards embedded with QR codes. These ID cards will be made accessible digitally through the DigiLocker platform and must be presented mandatorily for participation in all sporting events.

-Public Accountability & Transparency: A robust monitoring framework will be established to ensure effective implementation of the Code. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will oversee compliance by requiring NSFs and the Sports Authority of (SAI) to regularly submit detailed compliance reports, thereby ensuring accountability and adherence to established guidelines.

Draft NCAAFS will be applicable to all athletes, coaches, officials, administrators, and support personnel involved in recognized National Sports Federations (NSFs), Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Control Boards managed by Central Government departments and Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and NGOs, NSPOs, public/private agencies, and institutions promoting sports development.

The draft NCAAFS provides that States/UTs may either adopt this policy or use this as a model framework to develop their own policy for promoting uniformity nationwide. (ANI)

