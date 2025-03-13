Real Madrid star forward Kylian Mbappe has posted on his official social media handles, celebrating the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 win. The match was a thriller, which ended with a controversial penalty shootout in the favour of the defending champions over their Madrid derby rivals. Kylian Mbappe who only joined the 15-time UCL champions in the summer transfer window of 2024 posted a picture of himself, celebrating the moment. Mbappe has been in fierce form in his first season for Real Madrid already, having scored seven UCL goals and 18 La Liga goals. However, he failed to score in both legs of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16. Kylian Mbappe Points Out Julian Alvarez's Double-Touch On Ball to Referee, Star Real Madrid Forward's Appeal to Referee Causes Atletico Madrid Striker's Goal Being Disallowed During UCL 2024-25 Round of 16 Clash (Watch Video).

Kylian Mbappe Posts After UCL 2024-25 Round of 16 Win:

