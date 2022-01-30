Cuttack, Jan 30 (PTI) Teenager Unnati Hooda became the youngest Indian to win a Super 100 tournament as she beat compatriot Smit Toshniwal in straight games to claim the women's singles title in the USD 75,000 Odisha Open badminton tournament here on Sunday.

The 14-year-old Unnati produced an excellent performance to emerge triumphant.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men's Singles Final Tennis Match?.

In the mixed doubles final, India's MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly suffered a 16-21 20-22 defeat at the hands of Sri Lankan duo Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendadahewa in a match that lasted 36 minutes.

Unnati won 21-18 21-11 to be crowned the Odisha Open champion for the first time.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja’s Hilarious Response Goes Viral Over Chennai Super King’s Batting Line Up Ahead of IPL 2022 Auction.

Unnati, who entered the final after she surprised Indian Open finalist Malvika Bansod 24-22 24-22 in the last-four clash on Saturday, took 35 minutes to get the better of Toshniwal in the summit showdown of the women's singles at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Statdium.

Toshniwal too pulled off an upset, knocking out Ashmita Chaliha, seeded five, 21-19, 10-21, 21-17, to set up the title clash with the 14-year-old Unnati.

Unnati claimed the the first game after making a comeback and riding on the momentum, she won the second game without much difficulty as Toshniwal had no answer to her opponent's aggressive approach.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)