Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) The inimitable Pardeep Narwal was on fire as the UP Yoddhas put up a superb show, defeating U Mumba by 38-28 in a Pro Kabaddi League match on Friday.

While Narwal was the star of the night for the UP Yoddhas with 13 points, Rohit Tomar (8 points) and Sumit (4 points) provided ample support, helping them register a crucial win.

After a slow couple of minutes to start with, it was U Mumba who were out of the blocks, quickest with Guman Singh's raids getting things going.

Pardeep and the UP Yoddhas followed suit soon enough as the crowd made their presence felt from the get go.

Giving Pardeep a hand was Rohit Tomar and Sandeep Narwal, as UP Yoddhas pulled level on the 9-minute mark in the game.

