Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): The pressure of the Do-or-Die Week was evident in the opening match of Day 14 of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) season two, as Lucknow Lions produced a statement performance to defeat Yamuna Yoddhas 60-44, denying Yamuna the opportunity to move into second place on the league table at a critical stage of the season.

With a potential jump to the second position at stake during the Do-or-Die Week, Yamuna Yoddhas began the contest with clear intent and urgency. Their aggressive approach paid early dividends as they managed to force an all-out on Lucknow Lions, signalling their hunger in a high-pressure encounter. League-leading raider Ritik Sharma led the charge, repeatedly testing the Lucknow defence and keeping the contest finely balanced in the opening exchanges, as per a press release from UPKL.

Lucknow Lions, however, responded with composure and experience. Led by senior campaigner Arjun Deshwal and supported by a sharp defensive unit, the defending champions gradually wrestled back control. The momentum swung decisively when Lucknow inflicted two all-outs on Yamuna Yoddhas, turning the tide and opening up a clear gap on the scoreboard.

Despite the setback, Yamuna Yoddhas refused to back down. Ritik Sharma continued to apply pressure through relentless raiding, attempting to drag his side back into contention. The match remained tense through the middle phase, with Yamuna repeatedly searching for momentum-changing moments.

Lucknow Lions ensured those moments never arrived. Their defence tightened further in the closing stages, and in the dying minutes, they delivered the decisive blow by forcing another all-out on Yamuna Yoddhas, effectively sealing the contest.

A standout performance came from Lucknow's young raider Shivam, who delivered a flawless display, scoring 19 raid points from 19 raids to register a remarkable 100 per cent strike rate. His consistency, combined with Arjun Deshwal's leadership, ensured Lucknow Lions closed out a dominant 60-44 victory, reinforcing their position at the top end of the table and halting Yamuna's push for second place.

Later on Day 14, matches were also played between Kanpur Warriors vs Kashi Kings, JD Noida Ninjas vs Purvanchal Panthers, and Awadh Ramdoots vs Sangam Challengers, as the race for the top positions continued to intensify. (ANI)

